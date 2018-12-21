Ramokokastad community welcomes appointment of administrator

The Baphalane community has welcomed the appointment of an administrator by Premier of the North West Professor Job Mokgoro as part of finding lasting solutions in the area.

The Premier held a meeting with the community on Thursday, where he introduced Dr Ditaba Rantsane as the administrator of the Baphalane Traditional Council.

The meeting was held at the Ramokokastad Sports Grounds.

“This means that as the administrator appointed in accordance with the provisions of Section 10 of the North West Traditional Affairs and Governance Act of 2003, Dr Rantsane has taken over the functions of the Baphalane Traditional Council, and will ensure that the governance and administration complaints raised by the community are resolved, working together with the Provincial Government,” said Mokgoro.

Earlier in the year, the community went on violent protests torching schools, houses, a clinic and the Baphalane Traditional Council offices following allegations of financial mismanagement against the traditional council leaders.

The community also welcomed the intervention plans presented by provincial departments of Education and Sport Development, Health, Community Safety and Transport Management and Social Development to ensure that delivery of services to the community is restored.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Health has committed to avail mobile health care services from January as a temporary intervention, while an assessment of damages to the existing clinic structure is being conducted.

As part of the Department of Education and Sport Development’s intervention in the area where normal schooling was affected after some schools were burnt, matriculants were taken to camps, which enabled them to write preparatory and final matric examinations in a conducive environment.

To ensure that quality teaching and learning is restored, the department has arranged for Grade R to 11 learners to be registered and placed accordingly for the 2019 academic year, and will from early January engage schools and parents for effective implementation of their plans.

Accordingly, the department of Community Safety and Transport Management has committed to rebuilding the relationship between the police and members of the community by ensuring that amongst others, a Community Policing Forum is established.

Mokgoro was accompanied by the MECs of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs Ontlametse Mochware, Education and Sport Development Sello Lehari, Community Safety and Transport Management Dr Mpho Motlhabane, Public Works and Roads Oageng Molapisi, Social Development Fenny Gaolaolwe, and Tourism Wendy Nelson. – SAnews.gov.za