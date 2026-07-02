Ramaphosa calls for coordinated African response to migration challenges

Thursday, July 2, 2026

KINSHASA, DRC – President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is committed to managing migration in a manner that upholds human rights, protects all people living in the country, and balances citizens' concerns with the dignity and safety of foreign nationals.

The President made the remarks on Thursday during a joint engagement with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, in Kinshasa, where the two leaders discussed the Ebola outbreak, regional cooperation and migration.

Ramaphosa said migration was one of the key issues discussed during their bilateral meeting and stressed that it is a challenge affecting countries across the continent and the world.

“I had very long and deep discussions with President Tshisekedi about a variety of matters that concern people of Africa, including the challenge that South Africa is going through now in the migration issue. The issue of migration affects all, and indeed it's an issue that is raging all over,” Ramaphosa said.

The President echoed Tshisekedi's appeal that migration should be handled with humanity.

“His very kind message is that whatever challenges that various countries, including South Africa, may be facing with regards to migration, it should be handled with due care for the lives of all who are affected. That is precisely what we are doing in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

The President said government's approach is firmly guided by the Constitution.

“We are guided by our Constitution that promotes the respect for human rights [and] the dignity of others,” he said.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa is experiencing growing public concern over migration, with some citizens protesting against the presence of foreign nationals.

“Yes, we face this challenge where a number of our countrymen and women have been protesting against the presence of people from other countries,” he said.

However, the President stressed that government remains committed to protecting everyone living in South Africa.

“The government of the Republic of South Africa is firm in saying that we have a duty to respect the rights of all people in our country, and we also have a duty to protect all people who live in our country and ensure that they are not subjected to violence and ensure that all of us, South Africans and otherwise, respect the rule of law,” he said.

Referring to nationwide protests held earlier this week, President Ramaphosa said security forces acted to ensure the demonstrations remained peaceful while protecting vulnerable people.

“Two days ago, we had a nationwide protest where our security forces ensured that good order is observed, even as a number of people in our country are protesting.

“Our security forces [are] making sure that the rights of all people, including foreign nationals, are respected, whether they are documented or not. Their dignity, their lives are protected,” the President said.

At the same time, he said government recognises the frustrations of South Africans grappling with unemployment and poverty.

“Yes, there are those who have been protesting because they are concerned about their own livelihoods, unemployment [and] poverty.

“Our government has heeded that, but it has also heeded the quest for safety and security of those who may not be South Africans,” he said.

Ramaphosa said government is working to strike an appropriate balance between these competing concerns.

“The balance that President Tshisekedi is talking about is precisely how we are seeking to handle this whole challenge.

“It is a challenge that we are handling with due care for the rights of those who are saying that they are unemployed and they are poor in our country, as well as the rights of those who may not be properly documented in our country, saying they need to be treated with dignity and safety, and they should not be subjected to any form of harassment,” he said.

The President announced that South Africa would intensify diplomatic engagement with other African countries to develop a coordinated approach to migration.

“We've also said we will be sending out envoys to the rest of the continent so that we can have proper discussions to discuss the whole issue of migration on a balanced basis,” the President said.

Ramaphosa emphasised that migration cannot be addressed by one country acting alone.

“The issue of migration cannot be handled by one country alone. We need to work together as African sister countries to investigate it and find solutions that will be fitting to the problem that we now have,” he said.

The President said several African leaders had conveyed similar messages of support and cooperation.

“We understand the challenge that we're facing. We're facing a challenge from South Africans and also saying that those who are not South Africans' rights must be respected.

“Therefore, a balanced relationship needs to be found, and that is why we're calling on cooperation from our sister countries, at leadership level as well as at the citizen level, so that together we can move forward,” the President said.

Ramaphosa added that proper documentation remains an important part of managing migration.

“All countries will say that they require that everyone who is in a country should be properly documented... because that in a way gives security [and] entrenches the rights of everyone.

“Therefore, that message we are saying to our African brothers and sisters is: let us work together to resolve this problem,” the President said.

President Tshisekedi said the two leaders had also discussed the situation of African migrants living in South Africa.

“We also discussed the situation of certain African citizens living in the Republic of South Africa, and the tensions that this issue may raise,” he said.

While recognising South Africa's sovereign right to manage its borders and immigration policy, Tshisekedi called for a humane approach.

“We fully understand that each and every state has the sovereign right to organise, in respect of its laws, the management of its territory, its borders and its immigration policy.

“But we remain convinced that this issue must be addressed with total humanity and in respect of the dignity of the people,” he said.

The Congolese President expressed confidence in South Africa's leadership.

“We trust the wisdom of the South African authorities to be in favour of a more balanced attitude in line with the values of African solidarity, so that they can respect all the fundamental rights,” Tshisekedi said.

He said President Ramaphosa's visit demonstrated the close ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to tackling regional challenges together.

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains convinced that no country can succeed alone.

“It is together, in a spirit of African solidarity and shared responsibility, that we can protect our populations, strengthen our health systems, consolidate peace, and promote the integration of our continent,” Tshisekedi said. - SAnews.gov.za