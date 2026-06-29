Protest responsibly, urges Eastern Cape government 

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government on Monday urged citizens planning to participate in the 30 June protest against illegal immigration to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly responsibly, stressing that all demonstrations must remain lawful, peaceful and respectful of the rights and safety of others.



In a statement on Monday, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane called on citizens to remain calm and conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of the country.



He also condemned all forms of intimidation, harassment, or violence directed at any individual irrespective of their nationality or immigration status.

This as multi-disciplinary teams are working around the clock to monitor the demonstrations, ensuring that they are conducted peacefully and operational plans are in place to manage any eventuality.



“South Africa remains a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law, human dignity, and the protection of all persons within its borders,” the provincial government said.



In addition, the Premier has has emphasised that Tuesday is a normal business day and no citizen should be obstructed from conducting their business or going to work.



“As government, we remain open to engagement on the matters that have been raised, and we appreciate that last week's march in the province was conducted in compliance with the law.



“I call for the same responsible approach to tomorrow's march, where demonstrators will exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.



The provincial government added that as of June 28, approximately 700 foreign nationals, mainly Malawians have been processed by the Department of Home Affairs in Jefferys Bay and St Francis Bay.



“The province has set up a central Provincial Processing Centre in kuGompo City as a strategic central location within the province. All logistical arrangements have been coordinated to ensure the smooth and safe escort of foreign nationals being deported or repatriated to their country of origin.

“Furthermore, all District and Metro Municipalities in the province have identified venues to be used as Displacement Centres to house and manage the processing of migrants as and when required,” said the provincial government.



In addition, law enforcement agencies, led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), are on high alert across the province to prevent any unlawful activities and ensure that public order is maintained.



This includes the monitoring of all points of entry, as well as freight and logistics corridors.

“Individuals or groups found engaging in acts of violence, intimidation, or incitement will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.



“The provincial government reiterates that immigration matters must be addressed through lawful and orderly processes. Communities are urged not to take the law into their own hands,” said the province.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly, while warning that acts of violence, intimidation and vigilantism have no place in the country's constitutional democracy.



READ | President calls for peaceful protest, warns against vigilantism over immigration concerns



Meanwhile, the provincial governments of Mpumalanga and the Western Cape has also called on citizens to protest responsibly.

READ | Mpumalanga urges protesters to maintain law and order



READ | Western Cape urges protestors to respect the rule of law

-SAnews.gov.za

