Mpumalanga urges protesters to maintain law and order

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Premier of Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, has appealed to the organisers of demonstrations against illegal immigration to maintain calm, peace, and restraint.

The appeal comes ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June.

“Government does not condone illegal immigration, but there should be no lawlessness. No unauthorised person is permitted to demand documentation or proof of nationality from anyone. Blocking access to health facilities and schools is prohibited,” Ndlovu said after an extended Executive Council meeting.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Executive Council (MECs), Executive Mayors, the leadership of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, the Director-General, Heads of Department, Municipal Managers and the Acting Provincial Commissioner.

During the session, the Premier strongly urged the organisers of the marches to ensure that no one conducts search operations, targets foreign nationals or sets up roadblocks.

Last Thursday, the Premier, accompanied by MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, engaged the organisers of the marches at the Nkangala District Council in Middelburg.

The Premier directed all state institutions to work in a coordinated manner to respond to the marchers’ demands.

“We will establish multi-disciplinary teams to respond swiftly to the issues of the marches. We will ensure that the 30th of June is a normal working day. Therefore, incitement of violence and intimidation of people going to work will not be tolerated during the march,” he said.

Ndlovu said provincial law enforcement agencies will be visible on the ground to maintain law and order, protect communities, and ensure that those not participating in the marches can go about their daily routines safely.

“We urge the marchers not to carry weapons. We call on the organisers to ensure their marshals cooperate fully with law enforcement officers on the ground. We encourage community members to act as active partners in safety by reporting any suspicious behaviour or illegal activities to the police,” said acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Services, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi. -SAnews.gov.za