Government commends citizens for peaceful demonstrations

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Government has expressed its appreciation to all South Africans who exercised their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly during Tuesday’s migration-related demonstrations, saying it reflects the strength of the country’s democracy.



“We commend citizens, community leaders, organisers, civil society formations, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for their commitment to peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law throughout the country,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.



Government said that while policing operations have been effective thus far, with demonstrations remaining largely peaceful across the country, police have responded to isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting.



It added that those who exploited the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law. Police will continue to identify, arrest and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct.



“The peaceful conduct displayed today reflects the strength of our democracy and demonstrates that South Africans can voice their concerns firmly and lawfully while respecting the rights and dignity of others.



“Government acknowledges that many citizens have genuine concerns about lack of economic opportunities, irregular migration, service delivery, the challenges of border management and general public safety. These concerns deserve to be heard and addressed systematically through lawful and democratic processes,” it said.



Government also particularly welcomed the fact that most participants rejected violence, vigilantism, intimidation, provocation, looting and damage to property.



“Such actions have no place in a constitutional democracy and undermine the goals of safety and economic prosperity that communities seek to achieve. As government, we wish to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to implementing the Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management as announced by President Ramaphosa.”



The plan focuses on strengthening the enforcement of immigration and labour laws, securing our borders, improving migration management systems, closing legislative and policy gaps, and working with countries across the continent to address migration challenges in a coordinated manner.



Meanwhile, government continues to make substantial progress with the deportation and repatriation of foreign nationals across the affected provinces.



“To date, the latest statistics indicate that we have successfully repatriated 4286 foreign nationals and deported a further 419 in the past few days.



“We want to assure all South Africans that government will continue to actively manage migration through lawful, coordinated and constitutional measures. Our objective remains clear: a South Africa where immigration laws are respected and enforced, where borders are secure, where communities are safe, where businesses compete fairly, and where human dignity and constitutional values are upheld,” said the GCIS.



Government will continue to intensify efforts against criminality, corruption, human trafficking, labour exploitation and all forms of illegality associated with irregular migration, while ensuring that enforcement actions are carried out within the framework of the Constitution and the law.



“We call on all South Africans to remain calm, reject misinformation and xenophobia, and continue working with government and law enforcement agencies to build safe, stable and cohesive communities. We will manage migration in a manner that protects our national interest, promotes the rule of law and advances the values upon which our democracy is founded,” said the GCIS.



The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration also commended citizens, community leaders, organisers, civil society formations, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for their commitment to peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law throughout the country.



READ | Law enforcement remains vigilant following 'largely peaceful' demonstrations

-SAnews.gov.za