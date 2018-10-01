Progress in recognition of indigenous people

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed that the department has made significant progress in the legal recognition of indigenous people.

The milestone was achieved with the finalization of the Customary Initiation Bill which was recently approved by Cabinet.

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill in Parliament, which was finalised in the year under review by the National Assembly and was referred to the National Council of Provinces, would also contribute to achieving this, Mkhize said in a statement.

Minister Mkhize made the revelation when the department tabled its 2017/18 Annual Report in Parliament. - SAnews.gov.za