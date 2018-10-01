Progress in recognition of indigenous people

Monday, October 1, 2018

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed that the department has made significant progress in the legal recognition of indigenous people.

The milestone was achieved with the finalization of the Customary Initiation Bill which was recently approved by Cabinet.

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill in Parliament, which was finalised in the year under review by the National Assembly and was referred to the National Council of Provinces, would also contribute to achieving this, Mkhize said in a statement.

Minister Mkhize made the revelation when the department tabled its 2017/18 Annual Report in Parliament. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

16044 Views
17 Sep 2018

Hawks pounce on two of their own

1111 Views
01 Oct 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

11505 Views
28 Aug 2017

Unions, government reach wage agreement

6033 Views
08 Jun 2018

Security officers' wages to increase next month

19535 Views
30 Aug 2016

Cogta intervenes in struggling municipalities

648 Views
01 Oct 2018