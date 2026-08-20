Professor Raniga honoured for advancing gender justice and social welfare research

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Professor Tanusha Raniga, a Professor of Social Work at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), has been recognised for her contribution to gender justice, poverty alleviation and developmental social welfare after winning in the Distinguished Woman Researchers category at the South Africa Women in Science Awards.

Raniga, whose research career spans 22 years, specialises in developmental social welfare policy, research and practice, with a particular focus on gender justice and women's livelihood strategies.

Her research examines issues including the feminisation of poverty and strategies to alleviate poverty, particularly among women who rely on social grants while pursuing livelihood activities to support their households.

The 23rd edition of the South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) ceremony was held in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

SAWiSA is the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s flagship Women’s Month event. It recognises and rewards the excellence of South African women in science, technology, and innovation (ST&I), while honouring researchers and scientists whose achievements advance knowledge, drive innovation, and inspire the next generation of women and girls to pursue careers in ST&I.

Through her work, Raniga has contributed to the implementation of economic development cooperatives and social entrepreneurship projects based on a sustainable livelihoods approach.

Her empirical research has examined the economic benefits of livelihood activities initiated by women to supplement their state social grant income across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as in Zimbabwe, Botswana and eSwatini.

A key focus of her work has been understanding how economic policies and social grants affect poverty alleviation in single-mother households. Her research explores the challenges faced by poor and vulnerable people in accessing social protection, resources and funding within the informal economy.

Raniga has published 66 journal articles and book chapters, contributing to research on the psychosocial and economic experiences of women and the development of social welfare solutions suited to changing family structures and social conditions.

She is also a principal researcher on several national and international projects focused on global social work, social development transformation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Her academic contribution earned her a C2 rating from the National Research Foundation in 2017, while she has also received national recognition, including the Association of South African Social Work Education Institutions' 2025 Social Work Researcher of the Year award and the 2013 Young Up and Coming Academic award.

Raniga has played a leading role in building international research partnerships, organising webinars, symposiums and conferences with institutions including Dortmund University in Germany, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, UJ and Midlands State University in Zimbabwe.

These collaborations have brought together academics, government representatives and civil society organisations to explore societal impact and strengthen partnerships around the Sustainable Development Goals between the Global North and Global South. The research partnership has received €400 000 in funding from the German Academic Exchange Service.

Her work has also created opportunities for emerging researchers. A total of 152 master's and PhD students, including 98 women, have benefited from inter-university exchanges, advanced research competency workshops and opportunities to present their work through symposiums, webinars and conferences associated with her initiatives.

In 2024, Raniga served as lead editor of two Scopus-accredited journals, the *Journal of Social Development in Africa* and the *African Journal of Social Work*.

She has supervised and graduated seven PhD students and 23 master's students, while mentoring emerging scholars across Africa.

Raniga's recognition as the Distinguished Woman Researcher highlights her contribution to developing research-driven approaches to social welfare and advancing the social and economic inclusion of women in the informal economy.

Her work continues to connect academic research with practical solutions to poverty, gender inequality and social exclusion, while strengthening the role of social work in advancing sustainable development. – SAnews.gov.za

