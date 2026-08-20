Professor Naicker recognised for pioneering work in drug discovery

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Professor Tricia Naicker, one of South Africa’s youngest full professors in Synthetic Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), has been recognised for her contribution to drug discovery after winning the Distinguished Young Woman Researcher category at the South African Women in Science Awards on Thursday night.

Naicker, who is Director of the Catalysis and Peptide Research Unit at UKZN, was recognised for research focused on developing new chemical compounds to combat antimicrobial resistance and improve the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.

Her work centres on the chemical synthesis of biologically important intermediates and drug molecules, with a particular focus on antibacterial drug discovery, metallo-β-lactamase inhibitors, radiopharmaceuticals and hybrid imaging agents.

She has led multidisciplinary research bringing together synthetic chemistry, microbiology and biochemistry to advance drug discovery. Her research has contributed to the development of novel compounds capable of restoring the activity of existing antibiotics, some of which are now entering Phase 1 clinical trials.

The work is aimed at addressing one of the major challenges facing global health: antimicrobial resistance, which can make infections increasingly difficult to treat.

She was awarded at the 23rd edition of the South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) ceremony in Johannesburg.

SAWiSA is the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s flagship Women’s Month event. It recognises and rewards the excellence of South African women in science, technology, and innovation (ST&I), while honouring researchers and scientists whose achievements advance knowledge, drive innovation, and inspire the next generation of women and girls to pursue careers in ST&I.

Naicker’s research has also contributed to strengthening Africa’s capacity in antimicrobial resistance research and drug discovery, while demonstrating the role of locally driven scientific innovation in developing solutions to global health challenges.

With an NRF C1 rating, Naicker has authored more than 130 peer-reviewed publications, one patent and three book chapters. She also contributed to *Dear Woman in STEM: A Collection for the Next Generation*, and has produced invited works focused on mentoring and empowering women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Her scientific achievements have earned her several national and international accolades, including the South African Chemical Institute Raikes Medal, the NRF Research Excellence Award for Early Career/Emerging Researchers, the UKZN Vice-Chancellor’s Research Award and the John C Warner Early Career Researcher Prize.

Naicker has also made mentorship a key part of her academic career. She has supervised more than 35 postgraduate students at PhD and master’s level and continues to mentor emerging scientists in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery.

Beyond her research and teaching, Naicker is a member of the South African Young Academy of Science and an affiliate of the African Academy of Sciences. She is also the outgoing Chair of the South African Chapter of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD).

She serves as Editor-in-Chief of the South African Journal of Chemistry, where she contributes to strengthening scientific publishing and increasing the visibility of African research.

Her recognition at the Women in Science Awards highlights both her scientific contribution to the fight against antimicrobial resistance and her role in developing the next generation of African researchers. - SAnews.gov.za