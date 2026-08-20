Professor Hunt honoured with Distinguished Young Woman Researcher Award

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Professor Xanthe Hunt, an Associate Professor in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University and Specialist Scientist at the South African Medical Research Council, has been recognised for her contribution to adolescent mental health research after winning the Distinguished Young Woman Researcher category at the Women in Science Awards on Thursday night.

The Department of Science and Technology holds the annual Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) to recognise and reward excellence by women scientists and researchers, and profile them as role models for younger women.

The awards were held in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Hunt, who also serves as the Mental Health Lead at the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), was recognised for research aimed at addressing the high burden of mental disorders among adolescents and young people in under-resourced settings.

Her work examines how social, structural and environmental factors shape mental health across the life course, while generating evidence that can be translated into stronger health and education systems.

In 2024, Hunt formally established the Adolescent Mental Health Research Programme at AHRI, creating one of the first large-scale, prospective multidisciplinary research platforms focused on adolescent mental health in Africa.

The programme brings together longitudinal cohort studies, data integration initiatives and participatory research, with an emphasis on co-producing research that can be applied in real-world health and education systems.

Her research has contributed to national and international policy and practice, including South Africa's basic education sector strategy for psychosocial support. Her work has also contributed to major international evidence syntheses informing adolescent mental health and disability-inclusive programming in low- and middle-income countries.

Hunt holds an NRF C1 rating and has authored 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and more than 11 book chapters. Her work has appeared in leading international publications, including Nature Mental Health and The Lancet HIV*

Beyond her research output, Hunt has played a significant role in developing the next generation of researchers. She has mentored more than 10 early-career researchers and has supervised students at both honours and doctoral level. She currently supervises two PhD students.

She has also received several scientific accolades, including the Stellenbosch University Chancellor's Medal, awarded to the university's top graduating student across all faculties in recognition of exceptional academic performance, intellectual leadership, integrity and contribution to the university community.

Hunt's expertise has also seen her contribute directly to policy and research funding processes. She serves as a technical advisor to the National Department of Basic Education on mental health and psychosocial support, and as a funding reviewer for the Wellcome Trust and the National Research Foundation.

Her recognition at the Women in Science Awards highlights the growing importance of research focused on the mental health of young people in Africa, particularly in settings where health and social resources are limited. – SAnews.gov.za

