President's best wishes to Muslim, Jewish communities

Sunday, September 1, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his best wishes to members of the Muslim and Jewish communities as they observe the beginning of a new year on their religious calendars.

“The President wishes Muslims Muharram Mubarak and wishes the Jewish community I’shana Tova as they commence their respective new years,” said the Presidency in a statement.

President Ramaphosa said all South Africans share in these celebrations and moment of rededication to the values of humanity and social solidarity that underpin these significant global faiths.

“As the new year begins, let us pray for a year of peace, happiness, unity and well-being of all in South Africa as we strive to grow SA together,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za

