President Ramaphosa remains committed to driving change

President Cyril Ramaphosa remains deeply committed to leading reforms aimed at resolving the many challenges facing the country, particularly on the economic front, says Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Magwenya on Wednesday led a media briefing to update the public on the President’s public programme for the next two weeks.

He said the Presidency has noted with concern the ongoing narrative that seeks to suggest that President Ramaphosa is not fully engaged with his job and the task of leading South Africa.

“This false assertion is devoid of any facts or evidence. On the contrary, the President remains deeply motivated to lead reforms aimed at resolving the many challenges facing our country, particularly on the economic front.

“The Presidency rejects this impression as nothing but cheap political point scoring and an attempt to distract from the difficult task of reforming our economy,” Magwenya said.

Over the last six months, he said, the President has focused on resolving multiple challenges and advancing the economic growth agenda.

The President has this year convened the 5th South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC), which exceeded the five-year investment target.

He has also established and champions the Youth Employment Service (YES), which placed 100 000 youth in one-year work experience. Under the Presidential Employment Stimulus, 1.2 million public employment opportunities were created since 2020.

Turning to electricity challenges, Magwenya said: “President Ramaphosa has taken a hands-on approach to solving the crisis by chairing the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM). Reforms have led to a pipeline of over 100 private sector projects totalling 10 000MW."

On economic reforms, Magwenya said the President is actively involved in Operation Vulindlela, which has driven reforms in water, electricity, ports, rail, telecommunications and visas, with the skills visa system undergoing major overhaul.

Transforming SOEs

President Ramaphosa convenes the Presidential SOE Council, which is undertaking a major overhaul of the State-owned enterprise landscape.

In relation to infrastructure, the President has provided visible support to infrastructure projects like the Lesotho Highlands Water project Phase 2, the N2 Wild Coast development project and renewable energy projects in the Northern Cape.

“On the Just Energy Transition, President Ramaphosa chairs the Presidential Climate Commission, which has been leading the development of the just transition framework, bring on board experts in the Presidency to develop the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.

“The President has met with every Minister over the last two months to define their top three to five priorities until the end of the term to ensure focused delivery,” Magwenya said.

This week, the President has finalised a partnership with organised business on three joint work streams, namely electricity; logistics; crime and corruption. Magwenya said there are ongoing interactions with business in different sectors, organised labour and the disability sector. – SAnews.gov.za