President Ramaphosa extends Khampepe Commission term to December 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the term of the judicial commission of inquiry investigating alleged attempts to block the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

The Presidency announced on Thursday that the commission will now continue its work until 18 December 2026.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended, until 18 December 2026, the term of the judicial commission of inquiry probing alleged attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes,” the Presidency said.

The commission, chaired by former Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe, was established by President Ramaphosa in May 2025.

According to the Presidency, the inquiry was formed to investigate “allegations regarding efforts or attempts having been made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases.”

The establishment of the commission followed settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

“The establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes,” the statement read.

The commission is tasked with examining whether there were deliberate attempts to interfere with or delay investigations and prosecutions linked to cases emerging from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.

Commission requested more time

The Presidency said the commission recently approached the President requesting an extension in order to complete its work and submit a final report.

After considering submissions both supporting and opposing the extension, President Ramaphosa approved the request.

“Having considered the Commission’s request as well as submissions opposing and supporting the extension, President Ramaphosa has given the Commission until 18 December 2026 to submit its final report,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za