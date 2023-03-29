President Ramaphosa to appear at NCOP for oral Q&A session

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to engage the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday in response to questions posed to him by members of the House.

This will be the President’s first question and answer session in the NCOP since he delivered the State of the Nation Address in February this year.

According to the Presidency, President Ramaphosa will address questions around the Social Relief of Distress Grant, the impact of load shedding on service delivery, South Africa’s greylisting by the international Financial Action Task Force and the configuration of the National Executive.

“The President will address these matters in his response to questions for oral reply submitted by members of the NCOP. Among the issues raised by members is the professionalisation of the public sector.

“The President’s interaction with the NCOP, which represents provinces, is to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. [The session] will start at 2pm,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za