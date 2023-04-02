President mourns late US human rights activist Randall Robinson

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his deep condolences to the family and friends of the late United States human rights activist and lawyer, Randall Robinson.

Robinson was 81.

His wife Hazel Ross-Robinson told CNN that her husband died of aspiration pneumonia last week.

According to the Presidency’s Office, Robinson was an esteemed member of South Africa’s National Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, with which he was honoured in 2012.



He received this honour for being an integral part of the anti-apartheid movement.

Randall, according to the President’s Office, was recognised for his exceptional contribution to the struggle against apartheid through the Free South Africa Movement and the creation of a free, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa.



President Ramaphosa said: “On behalf of our nation, I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and associates of Randall Robinson, whose humanity and tireless pursuit of justice and freedom has made the world a better place.



“From serving the civil rights movement in his own country to fighting for the isolation of the apartheid state and economy, to seeking justice in Haiti, Randall Robinson was an internationalist who placed grave injustices and excesses on the agenda of the global community.”