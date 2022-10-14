President to embark on State Visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to embark on an official state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today on the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The President will be hosted by His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

President Ramaphosa is expected to be joined on the visit by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Thoko Didiza, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Spokesperson to the President, Vincent Magwenya, explained that the visit will focus on, among other things, strengthening investment relations between the two countries.

“The discussions will focus on export market opportunities for South African produce and on South Africa as an investment destination, as well as an entry point into Southern Africa and beyond, within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“It is envisioned that the various deliberations will provide renewed impetus to strengthened economic cooperation in identified priority sectors, notably agriculture, defence, energy and transport, further underpinned by regular high-level engagements between the two countries,” he said.

Bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to some R66 billion in 2021.

Magwenya said on the back of the recently launched South Africa-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council, the President will also participate in engagements with businesspeople and private and institutional investors.

“In this regard, the President will deliver the closing remarks at the Saudi Arabia - South Africa Investment Forum and participate in Saudi Arabia - South Africa Investment Roundtable.

“The high-level meetings will also afford the leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za