President to abide with High Court ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the judgment of the Gauteng North High Court on the personal legal costs of former President Jacob Zuma.

“The Presidency specifically notes the court’s interpretation of the applicable law.

“The Presidency will abide by the court’s decision, in line with a notice to this effect filed with the court in May 2018,” said the Presidency in a statement.

On Thursday, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that the State will not fund Jacob Zuma’s legal fees, in his defence of his role in the corruption that has afflicted the country.

The court further ordered that the former President pay back the money already incurred by the state for his pending cases.

According to the Presidency, the former President’s legal fees amount to R16.78 million.

The full bench of the North Gauteng High Court’s decision essentially overturned a 2006 agreement Zuma signed with former President Thabo Mbeki.

In the agreement, government agreed that it would pay Zuma’s legal costs in his corruption, fraud and money laundering cases currently before the Pietermaritzburg High Court. - SAnews.gov.za