Police officer in court for corruption

A 32-year-old police sergeant will on Friday appear before the Temba Magistrates Court, in Tshwane, facing charges of corruption and extortion.

The police sergeant was arrested on Thursday at the Temba Police Station by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation assisted by Counter Intelligence Investigation.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the sergeant, attached to the Temba detectives, allegedly solicited R4000 gratification from relatives of two female suspects who had been arrested for shoplifting.

“Information was received by the team who operationalised it. During the disruptive operation, the suspect was handed over R3000 and arrested but in his possession, the team found R2900, and the balance was found on another member,” said Mogale.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are imminent, she said.

Meanwhile, North West South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, on Thursday welcomed the arrest of Sergeants Orapeleng Sekane and Pogiso Chacha for corruption.

The two, both aged 42, who work as court orderlies at the Wolmaransstad Magistrates' Court, were arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU) on Tuesday.

North West SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The pair reportedly solicited R1000 from a malicious damage to property accused on condition that they destroy the docket, which was registered in August 2021.

“A notice to appear was eventually issued against the man after he failed to appear in court. It was upon confrontation by one of the man's relatives on Monday, 30 January 2023, that the police officers decided to pay back the money. The matter was reported to the police and that culminated in the arrest of the pair during an undercover operation,” he said.

Consequent to their appearance before the local Magistrates' Court, the accused, who are also subjected to departmental investigations in terms of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Discipline Regulations, were each granted R500 bail. They are expected to make a second court appearance on 3 March 2023.

The Provincial Commissioner applauded the ACIU members for their swift response and reiterated that employees who lack integrity and dent the image of the service “will not be tolerated”. – SAnews.gov.za