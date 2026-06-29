Operation Shanela II nets 15 000 suspects for various offences

Monday, June 29, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested 15 384 suspects for various offences during nationwide Operation Shanela II operations conducted last week.

The suspects, arrested between 22 and 28 June 2026, are facing charges including murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and drug trafficking.

Among those arrested were 2 884 foreign nationals of different nationalities, apprehended in various parts of the country for contravening the Immigration Act.

“South Africans can rest assured that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to safeguard the country, protect lives and property, and maintain law and order,” the SAPS said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have reiterated their commitment to protecting citizens' constitutional right to protest ahead of demonstrations taking place across the country on Tuesday against illegal migration.

“The SAPS’ role is to maintain public order, protect lives and property, and act decisively against any criminality that threatens public safety,” the Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, said.

Protesters have been urged to demonstrate peacefully while ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans. - SAnews.gov.za