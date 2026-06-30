Law enforcement agencies united in ensuring safety of residents

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, says the South African Police Service (SAPS), together with its law enforcement and government partners, is united in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

This as illegal immigration protests are expected to take place on Tuesday.

“Morning parades were held across all districts, where SAPS members were joined by representatives from the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Social Development, Provincial and Local Traffic Services, Intelligence Services and Community Policing Forums in a powerful display of collaboration in ensuring safer communities,” North West police said in a statement.

The Provincial Commissioner said the situation in the province this morning was calm and it was business as usual.

“Law enforcement agencies have intensified deployments across the province, and PROVJOINTS will continue to serve, protect and keep communities safe,” the police said.

On Monday evening, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (Natjoints) Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili warned that where criminality presents itself, law enforcement agencies would respond swiftly, proportionately and decisively within the confines of the law.

Mosikili said specialised operational units were ready to respond at a moment's notice.

“Our intelligence structures continue to monitor developments in real time, and operational commanders are receiving continuous updates to ensure swift and decisive decision-making,” she said. - SAnews.gov.za

