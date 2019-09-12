Plans to expand East London IDZ

The expansion of the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) will aid efforts to create jobs and grow South Africa’s economy, says Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Fikile Majola.

Located in the Eastern Cape, ELIDZ plans to expand its operations through additional investments to create 1 300 jobs in the near future.

The Deputy Minister, who had a meeting with Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, welcomed the move to expand the industrial development zone.

“With the kind of plans they have, it is clear they are going to run out of space. They are a successful IDZ and their work is already commendable. As government, we should support the expansion plans because they are going to grow industries and create new jobs, thus ensuring our economy grows,” said Majola on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister was in the Eastern Cape to interact with stakeholders to familiarise himself with programmes aimed at boosting the economy.

Majola, who discussed the performance of the IDZ with MEC Mvoko, also sought to understand the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMMEs) among others.

Since its inception, the East London IDZ has succeeded in attracting up to R4.4 billion in private investments, while over 4 000 jobs were also created.

In addition to discussing the Dimbaza Industrial Park located close to King William’s Town, Majola also visited the park to assess rehabilitation work being carried out.

“He has pledged to further engage MEC Mvoko to discuss how national government can assist in supporting all development work.

“Some of the key priorities in the revitalisation of the Dimbaza Industrial Park are infrastructure development in areas such as storm water drainage, roads and electricity supply,” said the Department of Trade and Industry (dti). – SAnews.gov.za