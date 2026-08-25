Perpetrators of violence against foreign nationals will face arrests and charges - President

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa says police and other security agencies are processing reports and evidence relating to violence against foreign nationals, with arrests and prosecutions expected against those found to have violated the law.



The President was responding to a supplementary question from Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema in Parliament on Tuesday, following concerns over violence against African foreign nationals in South Africa.

Malema alleged that perpetrators had in some instances committed violence in the presence of police officers without being arrested, creating the impression that the attacks were state-sanctioned.

He questioned why those responsible had not been arrested and prosecuted.

In his response, the President said the matter is being attended to.

“Thank you for that question, Honourable Malema. The issue of the instigators of these violent actions that have been taken against people from other countries is a matter that is being processed. The police have informed us, and all security apparatus have informed us that they are following up on it. They are getting all the reports and evidence,” he said.

He added that arrests have already been made.