Law enforcement 'ready and on standby' to keep communities safe amid protests

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Police in the Northern Cape remain on standby to deal with any incidents during protests against irregular migration in the province.



According to police, members have been deployed to all five districts in the province to ensure that Tuesday’s marches are conducted peacefully and safely.



“Deputy Provincial Commissioners and the five District Commissioners…are leading operations in the Northern Cape to assure communities that comprehensive operational plans have been implemented to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful environment during the planned [marches], today and beyond.



“Members in all five districts have been strategically deployed and remain on standby to respond effectively to any incidents that may arise,” a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement read.



Multi-disciplinary parades were conducted this morning in anticipation of the marches with police warning that any illegal action will be dealt with.



“The SAPS respects the constitutional right of individuals to express their views and participate in lawful activities.



“However, any acts of criminality, intimidation, violence, damage to property, or disruption of essential services will not be tolerated and will be addressed decisively within the framework of the law.



“Operational teams will continue to monitor developments, engage with stakeholders, and maintain a visible policing presence throughout the province to promote safety and stability,” the statement continued.

Residents are urged to “remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement officials, and report any suspicious or unlawful activities through the appropriate channels”.



“The SAPS remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors in the Northern Cape while upholding the rule of law,” the statement concluded.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi has reiterated that the South African state will ensure that law and order prevails as protestors take to the streets against irregular migration.

The Minister was speaking during an early morning media briefing at Mayfair in Johannesburg, Gauteng on Tuesday.

READ | 'Today is about keeping South Africans safe' - Justice Minister

Strong police presence has been deployed in the province which was earmarked as a hotspot for anti-illegal migration marches.

– SAnews.gov.za