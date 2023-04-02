Palm Ridge residents receive title deeds
The City of Ekurhuleni, together with the Gauteng Department of Housing, handed out over 300 title deeds to the community of Palm Ridge on Friday.
Given Sithole, 48, a resident of Palm Ridge Ext 9 and recipient of a title deed, could not contain his excitement upon receiving his affirmation of home ownership.
“As the head of the house, it's my responsibility to ensure that my family has a place to call home. We have been staying in this RDP house for 23 years with my wife and three kids and today I'm definitely sure that I have secured a home for them,” said the elated Sithole.
During the title deed handover ceremony, officials encouraged homeowners to safeguard their title deeds, as they can serve as wealth-creating assets and can be used as collateral when applying for loans to pay for school fees or to secure bank loans.
There are approximately 2 000 title deeds that are yet to be handed out to eligible homeowners of Palm Ridge extensions.
It is anticipated that 9 000 title deeds, which are in the possession of the City's Human Settlements Department, will be handed over to the rightful owners on door-to-door visits by youth brigades to ensure members of the community are given their proof of ownership. – SAnews.gov.za