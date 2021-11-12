Over 250 000 children now vaccinated in SA

There are now over a quarter of a million children who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since 20 October 2021.

According to the Department of Health, of the 136 550 vaccine doses that were distributed on Thursday, 10 363 were given to adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17.

This means there are now 252 934 children who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 23 684 440 vaccine shots have been administered since the start of the inoculation programme, while the country is home to 13 225 253 fully vaccinated adults.

Of those who have already received at least one shot of the vaccine, 57.11% are women and 42.89% are men.

In addition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 2 924 978 after 356 new infections were detected on Thursday.

The highest number of additional cases were logged in Gauteng (120), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (66), Western Cape (41), Northern Cape (38) and Free State (33), while the rest of the province recorded less than 20 cases each.

Meanwhile, the country lost 17 more people to the disease, bringing the death toll to 89 452 since the outbreak.

The recovery rate is standing at 96.4% after 2 819 130 people beat the disease.

According to the latest data, hospital admissions have now increased by 41 since the last reporting cycle.

The information is based on the 18 835 534 tests, of which 33 302 were conducted in the past 24 hours.

As of 11 November 2021, there have been 251 266 207 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 5 070 244 deaths and over seven billion administered vaccine doses reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za