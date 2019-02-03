Oil, gas exploration expected to boost economy

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe says the Total Exploration and Production Southern Africa's deep sea stavenger rig operations in the Western Cape should boost investor confidence and contribute positively to the oceans economy.

"If we can discover oil and gas here, that will be a game changer for the country in terms of the economy. We hope that we will discover oil so that we can reduce our dependence on imported crude oil,” Mantashe said.

On Saturday, the Minister led a delegation from the Department of Mineral Resources on a visit to the Total Exploration and Production Southern Africa's Deep Sea Stavenger Rig operations, situated 180km off the shore of Mossel Bay.

"We will work with other government departments in giving the project all the support we can, because we believe that it will help support a turnaround in our economy,” he said.

The Minister’s visit comes ahead of the official opening of the Mining Indaba on Monday, where he will engage with the investment community on the one of the country’s key economic sectors.

The Minister's delegation included the Director-General, Advocate Thabo Mokoena, the Deputy Director General responsible for Policy and Promotion Ntokozo Ngcwabe and acting CEO at Petroleum Agency South Africa Lindiwe Mekwe. – SAnews.gov.za