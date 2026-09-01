North West records first week with no new FMD cases

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

The North West province has recorded no new cases of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) over the past week for the first time since December 2025.



The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the development signals a positive shift in the province’s fight against the disease and provides encouragement that the intensified vaccination and disease-control interventions are beginning to yield results.



The province has been implementing a mass FMD vaccination programme across all four districts and 18 local municipalities, as part of broader national efforts to contain the disease and protect the provincial livestock sector.



To date, the province has received 1 570 100 doses of FMD vaccines, of which 1 413 859 animals have been vaccinated.



Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha welcomed the latest development but urged farmers and livestock owners to remain vigilant and continue implementing strict biosecurity measures.

“The fact that we have gone a full week without recording a new case of Foot-and-Mouth Disease is encouraging and demonstrates the progress we are making through our collective efforts. However, we must remain vigilant,” Sambatha said.



The MEC emphasised that while vaccination remains an important component of the province’s response, it needs to be complemented by responsible livestock management and adherence to disease-control measures.



The department is expected to begin booster vaccinations in September in areas where animals have already received their initial vaccinations.



This will be undertaken alongside continued efforts to identify and vaccinate animals in areas that have not yet been reached by the vaccination programme.



The department urged farmers and livestock owners to report suspected cases immediately to veterinary authorities to support early detection and containment.



It also reaffirmed its commitment to working with farmers, organised agriculture, municipalities, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to strengthen disease surveillance, expand vaccination coverage and improve compliance with disease-control measures. – SAnews.gov.za