National Youth Parliament pays tribute to 1976 students

Monday, June 15, 2026

Parliament will convene the National Youth Parliament on Monday, in Johannesburg, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Student Uprisings and mark 30 years of South Africa’s transformative Constitution.

Taking place under the theme: “Youth Empowerment for a Suitable Future,” the 2026 Youth Parliament will reflect on whether the Constitution has delivered on its promise to build an equal and cohesive society, with a particular focus on youth development, economic participation and social cohesion.

The day will feature a reflection on the 1976 Uprisings, including a panel discussion with survivors and activists titled: “We planned it, we marched it: what happened on 16 June and why it matters.”

National Youth Day is celebrated on June 16 to honour the role young people played in the fight against apartheid and the Soweto Uprising of 1976.

This year’s commemoration marks the 50th Anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, one of the defining moments in South Africa’s liberation struggle.

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will deliver the high-level opening address and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, will present the closing remarks.

Representatives from faith-based organisations, LGBTQ+ youth, youth in arts, disabled youth forums and unemployed graduates will participate in the session. -SAnews.gov.za