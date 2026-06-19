Mashatile urges young people to register for local elections

Friday, June 19, 2026

As South Africa marks the 50th anniversary of the June 1976 Youth Uprising in Soweto, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has encouraged young people to register to vote in the upcoming local elections.

The Electoral Commission will open 23 706 voting stations across the country this weekend, 20 and 21 June 2026, with registration stations operating from 08h00 to 17h00.

“I want to encourage young people to go out in their numbers to check their status and register to vote during this Voter Registration Weekend,” the Deputy President said on Thursday in Cape Town.

The Voter Registration Weekend offers an opportunity for eligible voters to ensure that their details are accurately captured and updated.

Mashatile made the remarks in Cape Town on Thursday while paying tribute to the youth of 1976 during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) session in which he responded to oral questions.

“Allow me to salute the heroic actions of the youth of 1976. Their courage continues to inspire us as we strive to build a non‑racial, non‑sexist, democratic, united, and prosperous society,” the Deputy President said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will extend office hours across the country this weekend to support the Voter Registration Weekend.

Home Affairs offices will be open nationwide on Saturday and Sunday to make it easier for citizens to obtain the Smart ID Cards they need to register and participate in the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE), scheduled for 4 November 2026.

More than 370 000 Smart ID Cards are currently awaiting collection at Home Affairs offices nationwide.

Citizens are encouraged to visit their nearest Home Affairs office to apply for a Smart ID Card or collect one that is ready for collection. - SAnews.gov.za