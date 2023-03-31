Varying load shedding stages throughout the weekend

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 and 4 load shedding will alternate throughout the weekend and on Monday.

This despite the power utility returning two units at Lethabo and Medupi Power Stations to service over the past 24 hours.

Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm while Stage 4 implemented from 4pm to 5am.

This is with the exception of Sunday where Stage 2 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, followed by Stage 3.

“[Over the past 24 hours] a generating unit each at Hendrina and Matimba [Power Stations] and two units at Matla Power Station were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kriel and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.

“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system,” Eskom said.

By Friday afternoon, unplanned breakdowns at power stations stood at some 15 388MW with a further 7169MW also offline due to planned maintenance. – SAnews.gov.za