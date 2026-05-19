National Orders recipients express pride and gratitude

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Recipients of the 2026 National Orders have described the recognition as a deeply emotional and humbling milestone, saying the honours affirm their lifelong contribution to South Africa’s arts, culture and social development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Grand Patron of the National Orders, bestows the 2026 National Orders Awards on distinguished citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

Speaking to SAnews at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane on Tuesday, recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver reflected on their journeys, their impact, and what national recognition means at this stage of their lives.

Internationally acclaimed musician Jonathan Kenneth Butler was honoured for his contribution to music as a jazz, R&B and gospel artist, songwriter and producer.

From humble beginnings in Athlone, Cape Town, he rose to international prominence as a teen performer and built a global career spanning decades.

Speaking after receiving the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, Butler said the moment marked a personal and national milestone.

“I feel humbled and honoured in this moment. I feel in this season of my life to be recognised in my country is the greatest blessing anyone could ever ask for,” Butler said.

He thanked the Presidency and South Africans who have supported his journey, saying the award carries deep emotional significance at this stage of his career.

Activist Andiswa Precious Gebashe was recognised for her work in advancing South African Sign Language and advocating for greater inclusion of the Deaf community in arts, media and education.

She has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure accessibility and representation, including work in theatre productions performed in South African Sign Language.

Gebashe emphasised the importance of recognising South African Sign Language as a fully developed language rather than a disability-related tool, saying change requires collective responsibility from institutions and decision-makers.

Reflecting on the honour, Gebashe said the moment was still surreal for her.

“It’s a huge honour, I don’t think I’ve fully processed it yet. I’m extremely humbled,” she said, adding that while progress has been made, more work is needed to ensure accessibility is embedded across all sectors, including media and education.

Veteran DJ, producer and kwaito pioneer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa was also acknowledged for his contribution to music and for developing and mentoring generations of South African artists.

A key figure in the rise of kwaito and the Kalawa Jazmee legacy, Oskido has played a central role in shaping the country’s modern music industry.

He said the award reflected a shared journey with collaborators, artists and fans who have supported his work over the years.

“I’m really thrilled. It shows that what we’ve built over the years is being recognised at this level. It shows what we have planted and the seed is germinating and these are the fruits,” he said.

He described the honour as a collective achievement rather than an individual one, crediting his team, fellow pioneers and the broader music community.

“This is a journey which I haven't walked alone, it’s for all the people I've worked with, especially the Kalawa family, the pioneers of Kwaito like Mdu and Arthur and all the artists and the fans who have always been there, my family and the Almighty God,” the Kwaito legend said.

Looking ahead, Oskido said the recognition marked a new chapter rather than a conclusion.

“Someone might think this award is the end for me, but this is a new journey,” he said.

He also noted the evolving nature of the music industry, highlighting new technologies and global genres such as amapiano and Afro house as part of its continued growth.

“For our work to be recognised at this level, it shows that opening doors for other people is going to open other doors for you, and for me, this award is not mine alone,” he said.

Read I National Orders recipients honoured for shaping democratic South Africa

Speaking moments before the presentation of the country’s highest honours, the President said the recipients had, through their work and activism, become pillars of the nation.

“We have gathered here this morning to honour those among us who, in many diverse ways, have shaped the country that we call home,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za