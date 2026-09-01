National Minimum Wage critical protection for women-dominated sectors – Meth

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth says protection of women in sectors such as domestic work, agriculture, hospitality and retail must remain a departmental priority.

“The National Minimum Wage remains a critical protection for sectors where women are concentrated, domestic work, agriculture, hospitality, retail, and its enforcement, not merely its existence, must remain a departmental priority.

“Our national unemployment rate stood at 33.6% in the second quarter of this year, the highest in several years, with women and young people carrying the heaviest share of that burden. The cost of living continues to erode the value of every wage packet, and that pressure falls hardest on households headed by women," Meth said.

The Minister was speaking on Monday evening during the Women’s Leadership Reception marking the closure of Women’s Month held at Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park.

Held under the theme: “Connecting People. Inspiring Leaders. Transforming Generations”, the gathering brought together distinguished women leaders and emerging young leaders from government, academia, business, politics, civil society and the international community.

The event provided a platform for intergenerational dialogue on women’s participation in the labour market, employment creation, entrepreneurship, the future of work and workplace protection.

Meth said a significant proportion of economically active women in South Africa work in the informal economy, largely outside the reach of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), the Compensation Fund and other protections delivered by the Department of Employment and Labour.

“Bringing that economy into the fold of protection and support, rather than treating it as someone else's problem, has to be part of how we measure progress. The just energy transition, digitisation and the green economy will create the jobs of the next decade, and government's own procurement targets for women owned enterprises will only mean something if the pipeline of capable, financed women owned businesses exists to fill them”, Meth said.

The Minister said the 26th Commission for Employment Equity Annual Report confirmed that the country’s labour market remains hierarchical along race, gender and disability, with inequalities hardening at senior and top management levels where institutional power sits.

She said Black women remain concentrated in lower to middle levels of management, while persons with disabilities make up only 1,3% of the workforce overall.

“South Africa does not have a shortage of talented women; we have a conversion problem, one that plays out in promotion, succession planning, mentorship, remuneration, procurement and, ultimately, ownership,” she emphasised.

The event sought to foster meaningful dialogue, collaboration and mentorship, while creating pathways to opportunity for the next generation.

Meth’s remarks came as the National Minimum Wage Commission recently invited public comments to inform the 2027 adjustment.

The current National Minimum Wage is fixed at R30,23 per hour worked. – SAnews.gov.za