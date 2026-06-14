Minister Meth elected Vice Chair of ILO group

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has been elected Vice Chairperson of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Government Group.



“In a strong show of international confidence, Minister Meth was on Friday, 12 June 2026, overwhelmingly supported by all 187 ILO member states … elected Vice Chairperson of the ILO Government Group,” the Ministry of Employment and Labour said.



In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry said the historic endorsement reflects trust in South Africa’s leadership on global labour matters as well as the Minister’s personal leadership qualities.



The Ministry said the ILO Governing Body serves as the executive council of the International Labour Organization

“It is the supreme decision-making body of the ILO outside the International Labour Conference, responsible for shaping labour policies, setting agendas, adopting the programme and budget, and electing the Director-General.



“A position on the Governing Body, particularly as Vice Chairperson of a major group, carries significant influence over global labour standards and the social justice policies affecting millions of workers worldwide,” the Ministry explained. -SAnews.govza

