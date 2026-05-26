Meth corrects misinformation regarding UIF online claims platform

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has reassured workers and beneficiaries that no Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applications have been lost following the closure of the legacy employee claims portal.



In a statement issued on Monday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the UIF online platform, launched on 1 April 2025, has improved access to services and accelerated claims processing.



The department said the new system replaced the legacy filing employee claims portal and allows for direct client submissions, real-time tracking of claims and automated communication throughout the claims process.



“The new platform simplifies and accelerates claims processing by enabling direct client submissions, real-time claim tracking and automated communication throughout the claim lifecycle,” the statement read.



The department added that the system also supports a self-service model, removing the need for third-party agents to assist claimants with submissions.



According to the department, the implementation of UIF Online has yielded positive results, with 4 558 971 claims successfully processed and paid by April 2026.



This compares with 4 099 522 claims processed during the same review period in 2023 and 3 547 006 claims in 2024 under the legacy filing system.



“These figures demonstrate the effectiveness of the new platform in improving access to benefits and enhancing service delivery,” the department said.



The department has also rolled out a nationwide communication and stakeholder engagement programme to raise awareness about UIF Online.



The campaign included awareness drives through media platforms, guidance and support at Labour Centres, engagements with stakeholders across all provinces and the deployment of call centre agents to assist clients with the migration to the new platform.



The department clarified that the legacy filing platform consisted of two separate components the employee claims portal and the employer portal.



It said the employee claims portal was officially closed on 20 May 2026 after the successful resolution of legal and contractual disputes linked to the old system and the completion of the required handover process.



“These legal disputes had previously prevented the UIF from decommissioning the employee claims portal,” the statement said.



The department further assured claimants that applications submitted through the old platform remain secure.



“With the closing of the employee claims portal we wish to assure clients that no applications were lost. Applications that were submitted on the filing platform have been stored in a separate database from where they are being analysed, verified against system controls and migrated into the new online platform,” the department said.



Meanwhile, the employer portal remains operational and continues to handle employer registrations, declarations and contributions.



The department said these services are expected to migrate to UIF Online by August 2026, marking the completion of the transition from the legacy uFiling platform.



Meth also warned against the spread of misinformation relating to the UIF migration process.



“As public representatives, we have a responsibility to ensure that the information we share with the public is accurate, factual and in the interests of nation building. While constructive scrutiny is welcomed, the spread of misinformation and unverified claims can undermine public confidence and cause unnecessary panic,” Meth said. – SAnews.gov.za