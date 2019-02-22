N West ploughs into food security projects

Food security has been enhanced in the North West through the Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development’s R5.5 million investment in agri projects.

“Food insecurity remains a pervasive and serious problem. Too many North West residents, especially those residing in rural areas, still regularly find themselves living in poverty and without sufficient access to affordable and nutritious food,” said acting MEC, Dr Mpho Motlhabane.

Speaking on behalf of MEC Desbo Mohono, Motlhabane said the projects across the province are helping residents to break the cycle of poverty, increase food security, as well as create jobs.

The department handed out a total 200 agri-projects earlier this week.

Seedlings, fruit trees as well as livestock, including chickens and goats, were received by beneficiaries at the ceremony held in Robega village, located just outside Rustenburg.

“When a household is unable to buy the food they need, they may seek out charitable food assistance in the form of food hamper programs.

“However, the limitations of these programs in addressing food insecurity are well-documented, hence as government we have decided to come up with these agri-projects to eliminate poverty,” said Motlhabane.

The provincial department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that residents have access to safe and nutritious food, which is consistent with the right to adequate food.

Single parent and project beneficiary, Mpho Seabelo, who received 40 indigenous chickens, fruit trees and vegetable seedlings, said she would use the implements to take care of her family.

Each project will be allocated an extension officer to offer continuous extension and advisory services to ensure growth and sustainability.

Meanwhile, the acting MEC also visited Esibayeni Community Home Based Care Centre in Chaneng.

The centre takes care of abused women and children and also provides after care and support to orphans and vulnerable children from Chaneng, Robega and Rasimone villages.

The centre has requested that it be assisted with garden tools and seedlings.

Motlhabane promised that the department will assist and send an extension officer for advisory services. - SAnews.gov.za