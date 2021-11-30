Multimillion Rand World Cup tender corruption case postponed

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The R47 million fraud and corruption case related to the procurement of goods and services for KwaZulu-Natal police during the 2010 World Cup has been postponed in the Durban High Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the postponement is to allow the state to “provide further particulars” to the ten accused in the case.

Seboka said the NPA is expected to oppose an application by one of the accused, Toshan Panday, to have his bail conditions relaxed.

"That matter will be heard by a separate judge on a date still to be determined. The state will bring a counter application for the cancellation of his bail," Seboka said.

Panday, together with close family members and some members of the police are accused of colluding to funnel tenders to companies associated with him in exchange for gratifications.

“Panday’s family is accused of being party to a common purpose with Toshan and other to defraud SAPS through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from SAPS.

“The policemen in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from KZN police. The group faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering,” Seboka said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Most people in hospitals are unvaccinated, as Gauteng enters the 4th wave

3036 Views
29 Nov 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

151069 Views
21 Sep 2021

Cabinet ends Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit

6117 Views
25 Nov 2021

All your questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate answered

13805 Views
13 Oct 2021

Lucky draw for those vaccinated by end of the year

1994 Views
26 Nov 2021

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

177258 Views
27 Sep 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter