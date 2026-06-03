Presidency outlines measures to address illegal migration

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

As concern over illegal migration grows, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has reiterated that government is addressing the issue and implementing measures to protect the economic rights and interests of South Africans.

“We cannot allow the problem of illegal migration to threaten national security and social cohesion. As the President has indicated, government has been implementing measures to deal with illegal immigration in South Africa,” Ntshavheni said on Tuesday in Parliament, while tabling The Presidency’s Budget Vote for the 2026/27 financial year.

She also warned South Africans not to take law enforcement into their own hands in response to illegal migration.

“Law enforcement must be left to law enforcement authority, and the authorities will deal decisively with those acting against our laws and the Constitution of our Republic,” the Minister said.

As part of government’s measures to tackle illegal migration, the Border Management Authority (BMA) was established in 2023 to strengthen border control.

The BMA is responsible for border law enforcement functions at land, air and maritime ports of entry, as well as in border law enforcement areas.

“The Department of Home Affairs has been increasing the number of deportations of undocumented foreign nationals year on year since 2022, despite capacity constraints,” the Minister said.

Cabinet also approved the revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection in March 2026.

The approval followed an extensive public consultation process led by the Department of Home Affairs, which covered all nine provinces and drew thousands of submissions from stakeholders and members of the public.

The revised White Paper sets out policy priorities for what government describes as the most significant reform of South Africa’s citizenship, immigration and refugee protection frameworks in a generation.

It aims to curb fraud and abuse, strengthen national security, improve service delivery through digital transformation, and support economic development.

“The Department of Employment and Labour has finalised the National Labour Migration Policy, which introduces maximum quotas for documented foreign nationals and provides for the prosecution of employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals.

“In addition, Cabinet has approved for submission to Parliament the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which empowers the Minister of Employment and Labour to set quotas for the employment of foreign nationals in any economic sector or occupational category,” Ntshavheni said.

Currently, 26 364 foreign nationals who are criminal offenders are being held in Correctional Services facilities.

Ntshavheni said this disproves the claim that law enforcement is unable to arrest foreign nationals who commit crimes in South Africa.

“The Department of Small Business Development is continuing to implement the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Informal Business Licensing Framework, which restricts business licensing to South Africans and individuals with valid immigration status,” she said. -SAnews.gov.za