Government reaffirms commitment to managing migration

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Government has assured citizens that it is actively managing migration through lawful, coordinated and constitutional measures, as planned demonstrations against illegal migration take place across the country.

“Our objective remains clear: a South Africa where immigration laws are respected and enforced, where borders are secure, where communities are safe, where businesses compete fairly, and where human dignity and constitutional values are upheld,” a statement issued by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration (IMC) said on Tuesday.

Government said it will continue to intensify efforts to combat criminality, corruption, human trafficking, labour exploitation and all forms of illegality associated with irregular migration, while ensuring that enforcement actions are carried out within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

“We call on all South Africans to remain calm, reject misinformation and xenophobia, and continue working with government and law enforcement agencies to build safe, stable and cohesive communities.

“Together, we can manage migration in a manner that protects our national interest, promotes the rule of law and advances the values upon which our democracy is founded,” the IMC said.

Government further acknowledged genuine concerns about migration, border management, service delivery, public safety and economic opportunities.

“These concerns deserve to be heard and addressed through lawful and democratic processes. Government particularly welcomes the fact that most participants rejected violence, vigilantism, intimidation, looting and damage to property. Such actions have no place in a constitutional democracy and undermine the very goals that communities seek to achieve,” the IMC said.

Government also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to implementing the President’s Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management.

The five-point plan focuses on strengthening the enforcement of immigration and labour laws, securing borders, improving migration management systems, closing legislative and policy gaps, and working with countries across the continent to address migration challenges in a coordinated manner.

Meanwhile, government expressed its sincere appreciation to all South Africans who are exercising their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly.

“We commend citizens, community leaders, organisers, civil society formations, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for their commitment to peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law throughout the country,” the IMC said.

Government said the peaceful conduct displayed today reflects the strength of democracy and demonstrates that South Africans can voice their concerns firmly and lawfully while respecting the rights and dignity of others. -SAnews.gov.za