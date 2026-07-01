Eastern Cape arrests 208 during illegal immigration demonstrations

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Authorities in the Eastern Cape have arrested 208 suspects during coordinated law enforcement operations conducted while residents participated in demonstrations against illegal immigration.

The operations form part of ongoing efforts to prevent and combat crime, maintain stability and ensure the safety and security of all residents.

"While the security situation remains stable, deployed law enforcement officers will remain on high alert, closely monitoring developments across the province. Security agencies stand ready to respond swiftly and decisively to any incidents that may threaten public safety or disrupt public order," Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday.

The provincial government acknowledged the concerns raised by communities regarding undocumented immigrants.

"While the provincial government acknowledges the concerns raised by communities regarding undocumented immigrants, it reiterates that the enforcement of immigration laws remains the responsibility of the relevant State authorities.

"The provincial government strongly condemns acts of vigilantism, intimidation, discrimination, criminality or violence against any individual or community, and urges residents to allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their responsibilities within the confines of the law."

Mabuyane encouraged members of the public to report suspected criminal activity or immigration-related offences through the appropriate law enforcement channels and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The Eastern Cape provincial government commended law enforcement agencies across the province for their coordinated and professional response during the demonstrations.

Mabuyane said the successful management of the protests reflects the strength of coordinated planning and cooperation between all spheres of government and law enforcement agencies.

"I wish to commend all law enforcement agencies for their vigilance, professionalism and restraint in ensuring that the protests remained peaceful. We also appreciate the cooperation shown by communities and protest organisers who exercised their constitutional rights responsibly.

"Government remains committed to working with all stakeholders to address concerns relating to illegal immigration through lawful, coordinated and constitutionally compliant interventions," the Premier said.

The Eastern Cape provincial government reaffirmed that it would continue monitoring developments through established security structures and remains committed to safeguarding the lives, property and wellbeing of all residents. - SAnews.gov.za