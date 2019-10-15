Mozambicans head to the polls

Mozambicans have this morning headed to the polling stations to cast their vote to elect their next President.

More than one million people have been registered to vote in 13 districts with over 20 000 voting stations.

The Mozambican national electoral commission (CNE) confirmed that all voter materials had been delivered and are ready for voters.

The country heads to the polls just months after cyclones Idai and Kenneth hit the country’s Sofala province and surrounding provinces.

Millions of people were left displaced as their houses and other infrastructure including schools, roads and businesses were damaged.

Three presidential candidates are running against current President and Frelimo leader, Filipe Nyusi. The candidates are the main opposition party Renamo's new leader Ossufo Momade, as well as the leader of MDM Daviz Simango and Mario Albino from AMUSI.

In the past, Mozambique has seen some violent election campaigns, raising fears that Tuesday’s presidential, parliamentary and provincial polls may face the same fate.

On Monday, the electoral commission - CNE urged all the voters to exercise their rights civilly during the general elections and to help consolidate the country's democracy.

"The sixth presidential elections and third provincial elections must be done with civism, discipline, wisdom and the highest level of patriotism as a form of demonstrating our sense of democratic maturity," said CNE chairman Abdul Carimo. – Xinhua