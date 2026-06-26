More than 8 000 foreign nationals processed at Beitbridge

Friday, June 26, 2026

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, says the BMA continues to facilitate the lawful and orderly repatriation of foreign nationals through the Beitbridge port of entry, with 8 230 persons having been processed to date.

Between 12 and 24 June 2026, the BMA successfully processed 6 709 Malawian nationals for repatriation, transported in 112 buses and 1 521 Zimbabwean nationals transported in 26 buses.

“All foreign nationals arriving for repatriation are processed in the presence of officials from their respective embassies to verify identity, travel documentation and compliance with applicable immigration requirements.

“On 25 June 2026, 17 buses transporting foreign nationals arrived at the port without the required Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC).

“In order to decongest Beitbridge, these buses could not be processed and were directed to the Musina truck stop area until the necessary documentation was obtained and verified.

“The BMA also noted that a significant number of buses transporting repatriated foreign nationals are registered in South Africa and do not possess the required cross-border permits. In line with the law, buses without valid cross-border permits are not allowed to cross the border,” Masiapato said.

Furthermore, some drivers attempting to transport foreign nationals across the border were found not to be in possession of any passports, which is mandatory for cross-border travel.

The BMA called on all transport operators involved in repatriation activities to comply fully with immigration and administrative requirements before arriving at the port of entry.

This includes ensuring that buses are roadworthy, drivers are in possession of valid passports, and that all required cross-border permits have been obtained.

Masiapato said the port of entry will not be used as a waiting area for buses and compliance with these requirements will contribute significantly to the smooth and efficient processing of repatriations.

The BMA called on all foreign nationals participating in voluntary repatriation processes to ensure that they have first been processed by the Department of Home Affairs before presenting themselves at the port of entry.

Masiapato said Department of Home Affairs-related verifications, as well as all South African Police Service (SAPS)-related clearances, which include ensuring that wanted suspects are not part of the repatriation, must first be completed at the Musina Refugee Reception Centre before arrival at Beitbridge.

This measure is necessary to prevent delays within the port environment and to improve the efficiency of processing operations.

“The BMA remains committed to working closely with the Departments of Home Affairs and International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), foreign embassies, all law enforcement agencies, border entities and transport operators to ensure that all repatriation processes are conducted in a lawful, safe, dignified and orderly manner,” Masiapato said. – SAnews.gov.za