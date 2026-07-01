Condolences to family of bus driver killed in accident near Beitbridge

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has sent its condolences to the family of the bus driver who was killed in an accident near Beitbridge.



The bus was transporting foreign nationals from Durban to Musina on Tuesday for repatriation.



"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. On behalf of the Border Management Authority, I extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver during this difficult time.



“We also wish the injured passengers a full and speedy recovery and thank all emergency responders and law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to provide assistance at the scene," said Acting BMA Commissioner, Major-General (retired) David Chilembe.



The bus was carrying 65 passengers, who were en route to be processed by the relevant authorities before being facilitated through the Beitbridge port of entry in Limpopo as part of the repatriation process.

Seven passengers sustained injuries and were attended to by emergency medical personnel before being transported for further medical treatment.



After receiving the report of the accident, officials from the BMA, Musina Local Municipality, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Musina Traffic Management authorities and emergency services immediately responded to the scene to provide assistance and ensure that the situation was managed safely and efficiently.



Chilembe said the BMA will continue to work closely with all the relevant authorities to support the ongoing response and facilitate the safe continuation of the repatriation process.



The cause of the accident remains under investigation. – SAnews.gov.za