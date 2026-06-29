Minister McKenzie pays tribute to Bafana Bafana

Monday, June 29, 2026

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has paid tribute to Bafana Bafana after their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, describing the team’s performance as remarkable.

Bafana Bafana’s journey came to an end on Sunday after a 1-0 defeat to tournament co-hosts Canada in a last 32 match at Los Angeles Stadium.



The men’s team reached the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

“In their fourth World Cup appearance, after exits in 1998, 2002, and on home soil in 2010, these young men did what no South African team has ever done before. They made it through, and that is not a small thing.

“That is history that can't be erased, written in the gold and green on the world stage in front of billions of people,” McKenzie said on Monday.

McKenzie said the manner in which the team qualified made the achievement even more remarkable.

“Written off after a 2–0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match, they showed character, resilience, and tactical intelligence to draw with Czechia and, in what many will rightly describe as one of the greatest nights in our football, beat South Korea 1–0 to book their place in the Round of 32.

“That victory, earned by Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute strike, lifted South Africa from fourth to second place in the group and announced our arrival on the global knockout stage,” the Minister said.

He also paid tribute to Coach Hugo Broos for his work, belief and sacrifice in coaching the team.

“When the final whistle blew against South Korea, Broos collapsed to the turf as the bench flooded the pitch. That image captured his years of work, belief, sacrifice and love for this team and this country.



“Coach, you have earned your place in the history of South African sport. What you have built here is something that will endure long after this tournament,” the Minister said.

The Minister extended his congratulations to Canada on a well-deserved victory, as well as to all three host nations — the United States (US), Canada and Mexico — for the outstanding manner in which they have staged this tournament.

“This has been a World Cup that has captured the imagination of the world, and the hosts deserve enormous credit for that. We have been made to feel at home in both Mexico and the US, who opened their arms to South Africa and showed us great love. We will never forget it,” he said.

McKenzie also recognised the South African Football Association for its commitment to the World Cup campaign.

“To every player in our squad: South Africa sees you and we thank you. We are proud of each of you – not just for the moments of glory, but for the moments no one saw: the early mornings, the doubts you needed to overcome and the commitment to your country.

“This is not the end but a new beginning. South Africa is a football nation. We always were, and today, the world knows it and will remember it,” the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za