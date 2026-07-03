Bafana put on a 'stellar performance' - Cabinet

Friday, July 3, 2026

Cabinet has lauded South Africa’s men’s football team, Bafana Bafana, for their “stellar performance” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who conducted the post-Cabinet media briefing on Friday afternoon, congratulated the national squad, on behalf of the executive.

The team played four games at the tournament, including the opening match of the tournament against the Mexico national team.

They progressed to the second round of games at the tournament – making history in the process.

“Cabinet joined the nation in congratulating Bafana Bafana on their stellar performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which saw the team progressing to the Round-of-32 for the first time since South Africa’s 1998 World Cup debut.

“Bafana Bafana also displayed impressive football against Canada in the round of 32 where they heartbreakingly lost to a stoppage time goal. Our nation is extremely proud of our boys, who showed that they could go toe-to-toe with the best on the global stage,” Ntshavheni said.

The team was given a hero’s welcome when they arrived at OR Tambo International earlier this week after defeat in the knockout game against Canada.

“Thank you, South Africa, for your hearty welcome to our Boys. No DNA, just RSA,” Ntshavheni added.

The team’s were not the only athletes lauded by Cabinet with congratulations extended to:

South African cricketer Temba Bavuma, who was named among the TIME100 Most Influential Sports People of 2026, a prestigious honour awarded by global publication TIME Magazine.

Bayanda Walaza, for winning the Men's 100m at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czechia, crossing the finish line in a remarkable 9.94 seconds.

Akani Simbine on winning the Men’s 100m race at the FBK Games in the Netherlands with a time of 10.08 seconds

Prudence Sekgodiso on becoming the first South African woman to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, following her historic victory in Nanjing, China.

The Proteas Women for flying the South African flag high and reaching the semi-finals of the T20 Women’s World Cup. They were knocked out of the tournament.

The Junior Springboks for defeating Uruguay 104 – 7 in their opening match of the World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Bradley Nkoana, for joining a very exclusive club by becoming the 12th South African to break the 10 second barrier over 100m.

George Kusche and Gerda Steyn for winning the 2026 men’s and women’s Comrades Marathon respectively

“We want to commend our national teams, our sportsmen and women for continuing to build and bring this nation together, making sure they remind us what we are. We are South Africans,” Ntshavheni concluded. – SAnews.gov.za