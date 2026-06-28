Mhlauli urges learners to take charge of their future at career expo

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Noncemba Mhlauli says career expos are far more than calendar events; they are life-changing platforms that open doors to future opportunities.

Addressing learners at the 10th Annual Ephraim Mogale Career Expo held at the Laerskool sports ground in Marble Hall, Limpopo, Mhlauli encouraged young people to use the opportunity to explore new possibilities and take ownership of their futures.

“Explore careers you may never have considered before. Learn about bursaries, training opportunities, entrepreneurship and higher education. Allow your imagination to be awakened,” she said.

Mhlauli told learners that success is not determined by background, but by discipline, determination and commitment.

“I stand before you today as someone who attended a township school. Others here come from village schools. Yet today we serve our country in positions of leadership. That should tell you one thing — your background does not define your future,” she said.

She stressed that discipline remains the foundation of success.

“Discipline is reflected in how you conduct yourself, how seriously you take your studies, how you respect your teachers and how committed you are to your goals. Good results do not happen by chance,” she said.

“They require consistency, hard work and sacrifice. The future you want starts with the choices you make today.”

Mhlauli urged learners not to treat the career expo as just a break from the classroom, but as an investment in their future.

“Be curious. Ask questions. Explore possibilities. Learn about bursaries, careers and opportunities. Most importantly, believe in your potential,” she said.

She also encouraged learners to apply early to universities, TVET colleges and other institutions of higher learning, noting that applications are currently open.

“Do not wait for your final matric results before applying. Submit your applications now, secure your student number, and update your results later as they improve,” she said.

“If you wait until January, many programmes may already be full. We want every learner here today to leave matric having already taken the first step towards their future.”

Mhlauli further encouraged young people to participate in democratic processes, urging eligible learners to register to vote through the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“Participating in democracy is not only about voting — it is about shaping the future of your community, your province and your country,” she said.

The career expo brought together learners, government departments, institutions of higher learning, SETAs and industry stakeholders to showcase career pathways, skills development programmes, bursaries, entrepreneurship opportunities and routes to employment. – SAnews.gov.za