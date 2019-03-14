MEC Mazibuko apologises

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko, has apologised to the people of Gauteng following a widely circulated audio recording concerning a meeting she held with senior managers on 15 February 2019.

“After deep personal reflections, I want to unreservedly apologise for the tone and improper language I used towards my Head of Department (HOD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“I'm a firm believer of women empowerment, irrespective of race and sexual orientation, because women under Apartheid suffered what we came to understand as triple oppression.

“I will continue to work hard to build a non-racial and non-sexist society. These are the ideals I will continue to champion and uphold whether in government or elsewhere as an ordinary member of society,” said the MEC in a statement on Thursday issued by the Gauteng Provincial Government.

She further apologised to Gauteng Premier David Makhura and her colleagues in the provincial Cabinet for the harm caused.

“I am willing to subject myself to whatever appropriate sanction to be imposed on me by Premier Makhura and my organisation, the ANC,” said Mazibuko in the statement. – SAnews.gov.za