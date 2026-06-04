MEC condemns attack on e-hailing driver

Thursday, June 4, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has strongly condemned the violent attack, harassment and intimidation of an e-hailing driver.

“Last night, we received distressed calls from the leadership of the KZN e-Hailing Council. They shared a video showing an attack on an e-hailing driver who was transporting female passengers,” the MEC said on Thursday.

In the circulating video, security guards from a company allegedly hired by the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association are seen brandishing firearms and ordering the e-hailing driver to drop off the female passengers.

Shots were reportedly fired at the tyres, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and collide with another car.

The provincial government has since assigned a team from the Public Regulatory Entity and Operation Shanela to investigate the matter, in collaboration with the South African Police Service and Metro Police.

“In this regard, ballistic experts must be brought in to conduct spot examinations of any cartridges found at the scene.

“We are calling on the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) to take a closer look at this matter. Clearly, the gun-wielding security guards must be investigated for violating the Private Security Industry Regulation Act,” Duma added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring stability in the public transport sector, working with the South African National Taxi Council and other key role players. -SAnews.gov.za