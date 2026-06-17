KZN government welcomes arrest of driver for speeding

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has welcomed the arrest of a Zimbabwean national who was allegedly driving at 172 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

The man was transporting Afro-pop artists Fanatic SA and Stalin to perform at a beach festival in Umtwalume on Tuesday.

The driver is expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The MEC said the province is intensifying efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities involving young people, which are often linked to speeding, excessive alcohol consumption, drunk driving and increased night-time travel.

Over the past five years, the Road Accident Fund report has shown that 43.5% of personal injury claims were submitted by young people aged 15 to 35.

This amounted to 70,743 claims. Young people under the age of 15 accounted for 15,227 claims. - SAnews.gov.za