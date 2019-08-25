Mayor Masina welcomes new metro police recruits

Sunday, August 25, 2019

A total of 263 new recruits were on Friday welcomed to the City of Ekurhuleni’s Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The new recruits were congratulated and addressed by Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina after a pass out parade at Germiston Stadium.

“Make the city and your families proud. Above all, be guided by your conscience in terms of how you behave. Remember in this field you have to be disciplined. If you do not have discipline, you do not belong in the EMPD,” he said.

Masina told the new officers that their main functions were to serve, protect and defend institutions of democracy and the communities of Ekurhuleni.

“These men and women do not have any criminal records and they should keep it that way,” he said.

The new officers started the basic 18-month training for enrolment into the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in January 2018 and completed in June 2019.

The pass out parade was witnessed by members of the public as well as the family members of the recruits.

The Mayor urged the recruits to maintain the discipline that saw them through the training programme and to take the opportunity of being part of the City to further their studies.

The new officers will be deployed in different EMPD precincts across the metro to beef up police visibility and crime prevention, we well as enforce the law and bylaws. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

116558 Views
17 Sep 2018

Parents have vital role in fight against gangs – Mthethwa

791 Views
28 Aug 2013

Youth risky behaviour shows decline, but minister still concerned

37869 Views
12 Feb 2013

Mayor Masina welcomes new metro police recruits

760 Views
25 Aug 2019

Eight defence members die in car accident

548 Views
25 Feb 2013

Why you should not miss SONA

8553 Views
01 Feb 2019