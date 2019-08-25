Mayor Masina welcomes new metro police recruits

A total of 263 new recruits were on Friday welcomed to the City of Ekurhuleni’s Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The new recruits were congratulated and addressed by Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina after a pass out parade at Germiston Stadium.

“Make the city and your families proud. Above all, be guided by your conscience in terms of how you behave. Remember in this field you have to be disciplined. If you do not have discipline, you do not belong in the EMPD,” he said.

Masina told the new officers that their main functions were to serve, protect and defend institutions of democracy and the communities of Ekurhuleni.

“These men and women do not have any criminal records and they should keep it that way,” he said.

The new officers started the basic 18-month training for enrolment into the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in January 2018 and completed in June 2019.

The pass out parade was witnessed by members of the public as well as the family members of the recruits.

The Mayor urged the recruits to maintain the discipline that saw them through the training programme and to take the opportunity of being part of the City to further their studies.

The new officers will be deployed in different EMPD precincts across the metro to beef up police visibility and crime prevention, we well as enforce the law and bylaws. – SAnews.gov.za