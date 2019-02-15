Mantashe visits Gloria mine

Friday, February 15, 2019

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will this morning visit the Gloria coal mine where 22 people are believed to be trapped underground.

“The Minister will receive a progress report on rescue efforts for 22 people believed to be trapped underground,” said the Department of Mineral Resources on Friday.

Last week it was reported that six people had died following an explosion at the mine located in Middleburg, Mpumalanga. It was reported that following the explosion, the ground caved in, at a shaft entered by illegal miners on 4 February.

In a tweet at the time, the department highlighted that the scene has been declared as a crime scene and cordoned off due to the volatility of the situation.

The death toll has been rising since - with a reported 13 people having lost their loves following the explosion.-SAnews.gov.za

