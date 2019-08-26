Mandla Msimang appointed to ICANN board

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Mandla Msimang to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Board of Directors.

ICANN is a not-for-profit public-benefit corporation with participants from all over the world dedicated to keeping the internet secure, stable and interoperable.

It promotes competition and develops policy on the Internet's unique identifiers. Through its coordination role of the Internet's naming system, it does have an important impact on the expansion and evolution of the internet.

“Msimang’s appointment comes at a time that the department is charged with positioning South Africa as a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, creating an enabling environment for the uptake and usage of the internet; as well as developing internet governance protocols that are commensurate to international standards,” the Minister said.

A seasoned regulatory expert with a focus on ICT regulation, public policy and competition policy, Msimang is a highly regarded professional in the ICT sector.

In 2007, she founded Pygma Consulting and now serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Nozala Investments.

“We wish her great success in this new role and have the utmost confidence that her vast experience in ICT policy and regulation will add much credence to the ICANN Board,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

The newly appointed board members will commence their term of office pursuant to the ICANN66 Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 - 7 November 2019 in Montréal, Canada. – SAnews.gov.za